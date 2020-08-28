Trump International Hotel Vancouver closing for good, employee says

Send this page to someone via email

The Trump International Hotel Vancouver will be shutting down for good.

A staff member told Global News that reservations are not being accepted and said staff were told they had been laid off and the hotel was closed for good.

A notice was posted on the doors of the hotel’s restaurant saying it was temporarily closed for reasons not related to COVID-19.

The hotel opened on Georgia Street three years ago and is not owned by U.S. President Donald Trump or anyone affiliated with him. Vancouver-based developer Holborn Group licenses the Trump name and owns the building.

Holborn Group has yet to respond to a request for comment from Global News.

The contract to use the Trump name was signed long before Trump became the U.S. president.

The hotel has been the frequent site of protests, including on opening day in February 2017 when the president’s sons and one of his daughters attended the grand opening.

Hundreds marched past the tower in a raucous protest after Trump’s election in November as well as during 2017’s Women’s March. Someone briefly changed the hotel’s name to Dump Tower on Google Maps.

One Vancouver city councillor referred to the hotel as a beacon of racism, intolerance and bullying.

A third of the 63-storey tower designed by late architect Arthur Erickson was allocated to the hotel with the rest dedicated to condominiums.

— With files from The Canadian Press