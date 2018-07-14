Police presence gathers outside Trump Tower in Vancouver, then disperses

A strong police presence left almost as quick as it came outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver on Friday night, and it’s not clear what brought them there.

At about 11:40 p.m., several police cars were present outside the tower on West Georgia Street, along with a large crowd of people on the sidewalk.

Not all the cars had their sirens on, according to realtor Anders Falk, who tweeted this photo from the scene.

Not all the police cars have their sirens on either. pic.twitter.com/IsrRhS8HDQ — Anders Falk (@Flanders1234) July 14, 2018

Samantha Mack was just leaving Fit4Less gym when she walked past the Trump Tower and came upon the scene.

She said she saw several people who were yelling and women with “their heads in their hands” who looked like they were crying.

Mack saw several police cars and people being escorted out some entrances.

She described people running from the scene.

However everything seemed to calm down later, as the number of cars dwindled from three to one as of 11:52 p.m., he tweeted.

Agreed from 3 cars with lights to one (11:42pm and 11:52pm) it looks like it was just a lot of really drunk teenagers & possibly a Grad party but the area was swarmed! I haven’t seen that many police in one place since the Olympics. — Anders Falk (@Flanders1234) July 14, 2018

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police to find out why they were on the scene.