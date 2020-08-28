Decision expected Friday in former Halifax cab driver’s sexual assault trial

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is expected to hand down a decision in the high-profile sexual assault case of a former Halifax taxi driver.

Bassam Al-Rawi is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his apartment in December 2012 after he picked her up in his cab in downtown Halifax.

The complainant, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, testified that she went to his apartment and first pretended to be asleep as he peeled off her clothes, vaginally penetrated her and attempted both oral and anal sex.

Both the Crown and the defence entered their final submissions on Wednesday. Crown attorney Carla Ball argued that the woman did not give any consent whatsoever throughout the alleged assault.

Defence lawyer Ian Hutchison submitted that the complainant had “convenient memory loss” when it comes to many of the night’s events, apart from the moment of the alleged assault.

He also argued that there is no forensic evidence proving Al-Rawi is the person who assaulted the victim.

It’s the second time Al-Rawi has been charged with sexual assault. In September 2019, Al-Rawi was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman who was found unconscious in the back of his taxi in May 2015.

Al-Rawi was also acquitted in an earlier trial in May 2017, but a new trial was ordered after the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal found that the trial judge erred by ignoring circumstantial evidence.

The case garnered national attention after Judge Gregory Lenehan stated that “clearly, a drunk can consent.”

—With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey.