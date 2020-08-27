Refunds and voids completed for Edmonton Oilers 50/50 draw

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) said an important step was taken Thursday towards the winning 50/50 number for the Aug. 7 Oilers draw to finally be selected.

On Thursday evening, EOCF released a statement that the voiding and refunding process for customers — which was delaying the draw — had been completed.

“Customers should see dollars returned to their bank accounts over the coming days,” the foundation said a statement.

“We are reviewing the final raffle participant list from our technology provider, Ascend Fundraising Solutions, to ensure it is accurate and up to date.”

According to an update on the club’s website last week, staff have spent the last few weeks auditing and finalizing the refund and confirmation lists in an effort to make sure the final list of participants is accurate.

EOCF said it will provide an update Friday morning on the timeline of the 50/50 draw.

Once a winner is drawn, they will have exactly three business days to present the winning ticket by contacting the 50/50 office at 5050@edmontonoilers.com, forwarding their purchase confirmation email and a copy of their government-issued photo identification and address.

Issues with the draw caused some fans to end up with multiple purchases. A number of fans told Global News they ended up with tickets even though the site crashed before a confirmation screen appeared.

On Aug. 10, the Oilers announced it would be offering refunds.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Emily Mertz and Kirby Bourne, Global News