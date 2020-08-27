Saskatchewan provides guidelines to deal with positive coronavirus tests at schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has released its parent information packages as students prepared to return to school on Sept. 8.

It includes information on what happens if an individual at a school tests positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We know that as much information as possible will help parents, students, teachers and staff prepare for a safe return to schools,” Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a statement.

“Today we are releasing parent information packages for distribution through Saskatchewan’s 27 school divisions to ensure that important information and guidance is available. This includes what parents can expect if a student in their child’s class tests positive for COVID-19, and thresholds for changes to in-classroom learning.”

In the event of a single positive test, public health will commence contact tracing.

The document says all teachers, staff, parents and caregivers of students in the same classroom (cohort) of a person with COVID-19 will be contacted directly by public health and by their school via email.

Any teachers, staff, parents and caregivers of students who are considered to be close contacts of a person with COVID-19 will be contacted directly by public health via the contact tracing process.

An outbreak will be declared if two or more people at the same school test positive, with notifications sent to all parents and the outbreak posted on the government’s website.

The document states that does not automatically mean the school will be closed; instead, it will help public health mobilize and co-ordinate a response.

It could result in students receiving non-classroom instruction for 14 days for a second confirmed case in a classroom, or schools or sections of schools receiving alternate instruction for 14 days.

Other information contained in the document includes tips to help prepare children for a return to the classroom, children and masks, and testing options and procedures.

The Saskatchewan government said it will update its Safe Schools Plan, as necessary, based on the advice of the province’s chief medical health officer.