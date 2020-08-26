Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
August 26 2020 8:28pm
02:00

Saskatoon schools unveil detailed reopening plans

Many parents across Saskatchewan learned what school will look like when their kids return to class in September. Nathaniel Doves takes a look at the plans and the response from parents.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home