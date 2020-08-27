Menu

Crime

Over $50,000 worth of prescription drugs stolen from Hamilton pharmacy

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Hamilton police say a large number of prescription drugs were stolen from a Stoney Creek pharmacy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Hamilton police are investigating after more than $50,000 worth of prescription drugs was stolen from a pharmacy in the city.

Police say a large number of narcotics were stolen early Wednesday morning when suspects broke into a pharmacy in the Stoney Creek area.

Investigators have not named the pharmacy and also haven’t revealed what type of drugs were taken, but police say they are concerned as improper consumption of the narcotics could be fatal, and the risk is especially high for children.

Police are reminding the public that taking medication that is not prescribed for you can be very dangerous.

If you find lost or discarded medication, police are asking the public to not touch it, and call them.

