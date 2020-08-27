Menu

Four teenage boys arrested in series of break-ins on Hamilton west mountain

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted August 27, 2020 3:32 pm
Four teenage boys are facing a total of 38 charges after a series of break-ins at homes on Hamilton's west mountain.
A group of teenagers is collectively facing more than three dozen charges in connection with a series of break-ins at homes on the Mountain in Hamilton.

According to Hamilton Police, the break-ins happened in neighbourhoods on the west mountain and the Meadowlands in Ancaster throughout July, with the teens targeting homes where garage doors or side doors were left open or unlocked.

In many cases, the homeowners were asleep while the suspects stole electronics, cash, jewelry and keys to vehicles, which they then allegedly used to commit further crimes.

Thousands of dollars in property was stolen, along with a total of nine vehicles.

On Tuesday, police arrested four teenage boys — two 14-year-olds from Hamilton, one 14-year-old from Glanbrook, and a 15-year-old from Hamilton — and all four appeared in court on Wednesday for bail hearings.

All of the stolen vehicles were recovered.

Police are reminding residents to double-check their doors before going to bed to make sure their homes are locked and secure.

Crime, Hamilton, Hamilton Police, Ancaster, Break-ins, Hamilton Mountain, meadowlands, Ancaster Meadowlands, Hamilton Break-ins
