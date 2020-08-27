City of Regina expanding blue bin program

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning Sept. 1, the Regina blue bin program will be accepting more material.

Regina residents will be able to use the big blue bins to recycle the same material accepted in the blue recycling carts. Materials such as paper, cardboard, metal containers and foil will be included.

Blue bin depots are available for use 24/7 at several locations throughout the city.

“It’s important that we provide as many options as possible to recycle for Regina residents, the big blue bin has served Regina very well since 1991, we’re now looking to expand that service and provide even more options,” says Kurtis Doney, the director of water, waste, and environment for the city of Regina.

The city wants to remind residents that when using the bins to loosely place the items and flatten cardboard boxes. Although glass containers are not accepted in the blue bins, residents can drop those items off at SARCAN facilities.

“We’re in the process of labeling all the big blue bins in Regina, so over the next little while they will all have nice imagery so that it’s very clear of what to recycle and what not to recycle,” Doney said.

The full list of acceptable items for the big blue bin and blue cart recycling programs can be found on the City of Regina website

