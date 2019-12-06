Menu

Canada

City of Regina survey finds only 28% of residents recycled the right material

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 2:39 pm
Updated December 6, 2019 2:49 pm
Earlier this year, the City of Regina sent out their CartSmart team to study recycling habits of residents. . Jordan Pearn / Global News

Of the 2,000 recycling carts surveyed by the City of Regina, only 560 had the right material recycled.

This fall, the city sent out its CartSmart team to study the recycling habits of residents. The purpose was to encourage the proper sorting of materials and find common recycling mistakes.

The remaining 72 per cent of carts surveyed received an ‘oops’ sticker, indicating wrong items were found in residents’ recycling carts.

READ MORE: Award-winning recycling business in Outlook, Sask. forced to close

The most common recycling mistake made was putting plastic bags and plastic wrap in a blue bin.

Other items found in recycling carts that shouldn’t be there were chip and cereal bags, zipper pouches, coat hangers, Styrofoam, napkins, paper towels, waxed paper cups and plastic products without the No. 1 to No. 7 symbol.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s director of water, waste and environmental services said the program was a good way to recognize recycling habits of residents.

READ MORE: How to recycle gift wrap and Christmas trees in Regina

“Residents have told us that they would recycle more if they were more confident about what can and can’t go in the recycling cart,” Pat Wilson said. “Residents were very receptive to the program and eager to learn.”

The study found 36 per cent of carts to receive an ‘oops’ sticker had improvements when the CartSmart team returned.

To see what items can be recycled in your blue bin, check out the city’s Waste Wizard tool online.

EnvironmentRecyclingCity of ReginaWastePlastic BagsPat Wilsonblue boxesCartSmartrecycling carts
