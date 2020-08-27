COVID-19 outbreak declared at Guelph retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a retirement home after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an email, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said the outbreak at The Village of Arbour Trails Retirement Home was declared on Wednesday.

Just the single case has been reported so far with no residents having tested positive for the virus within the community off of Stone Road near the University of Guelph campus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As per provincial guidelines, an outbreak is defined as one or more cases within a facility.

An outbreak is declared over 14 days after symptoms began in the most recent case and when no other cases or suspected.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s Guelph’s first outbreak in over three weeks after one was declared over at the Village of Riverside Glen long-term care home on Aug. 4.

1:34 Coronavirus: Trudeau says working with ‘range of partners’ on COVID-19 vaccine access Coronavirus: Trudeau says working with ‘range of partners’ on COVID-19 vaccine access

Schlegel Villages owns and operates The Village of Arbour Trails and Global News has reached out to them for more information.

On Thursday morning, Guelph was reporting one new confirmed COVID-19 case, bringing the total to 256.

There are nine active cases, including one in hospital. Public health reported 236 cases have been resolved and 11 people have died.