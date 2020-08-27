Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Guelph retirement home

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 12:58 pm
Can Canada handle a 2nd wave of COVID-19?
Dr. Chris Furness talks about the likelihood of a second wave of COVID-19 and how equipped Canada is to handle it.

Guelph’s public health unit says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a retirement home after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an email, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said the outbreak at The Village of Arbour Trails Retirement Home was declared on Wednesday.

Read more: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Just the single case has been reported so far with no residents having tested positive for the virus within the community off of Stone Road near the University of Guelph campus.

As per provincial guidelines, an outbreak is defined as one or more cases within a facility.

An outbreak is declared over 14 days after symptoms began in the most recent case and when no other cases or suspected.

It’s Guelph’s first outbreak in over three weeks after one was declared over at the Village of Riverside Glen long-term care home on Aug. 4.

Coronavirus: Trudeau says working with ‘range of partners’ on COVID-19 vaccine access
Schlegel Villages owns and operates The Village of Arbour Trails and Global News has reached out to them for more information.

Read more: Lockdowns and a second wave? What the coronavirus pandemic could look like this fall

On Thursday morning, Guelph was reporting one new confirmed COVID-19 case, bringing the total to 256.

There are nine active cases, including one in hospital. Public health reported 236 cases have been resolved and 11 people have died.

