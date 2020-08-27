Halifax to be first municipality to replace lead pipes for free after UARB approval: experts

Send this page to someone via email

An expert on lead says the approval of a landmark proposal to replace lead pipes on private property free of charge indicates Halifax is leading the way on making drinking water safer.

“It would have been very easy for [Halifax Water and municipal officials] to not do this and say ‘well let’s just let some other city do this,'” said Graham Gagnon, an expert on lead and drinking water at Dalhousie University’s Centre for Water Resource Studies

“We are in a great position… it makes me proud to be a Haligonian.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the Nova Scotia’s Utility and Review Board (UARB) ruled that there was “no opposition” to Halifax Water paying 100 per cent of the cost of replacing lead service lines (LSL).

Halifax Water’s $14-million plan was announced in 2019 after an investigation led by Global News and the Star Halifax published a disturbing history of failed lead tests from Halifax Water, due to lingering lead service lines in aging public and residential infrastructure.

There are roughly 3,500 private and 2,500 public lead service lines to replace at a total cost of $38.5 million.

That same investigation, cited by the utility as a catalyst for its proposal, also revealed nearly a quarter of a million homes on private wells in the province are at risk of lead contamination.

4:24 Tainted water: how to know if your child is protected Tainted water: how to know if your child is protected

Last November, the Halifax Water board unanimously supported a motion to try and complete LSL replacement on homes within its boundaries by “2039 or sooner” over concerns posed by the serious public health risk tied to lead exposure.

Story continues below advertisement

Lead is a neurotoxin associated with increased incidence of high blood pressure, renal dysfunction, decreased cognitive performance and other complications. It’s particularly dangerous for children, linked to ADHD, lowered IQ and developmental disorders.

It can leach into tap water from a variety of sources, including the underground lead pipes that link homes to city water mains or wells, or from lead solder or some plumbing fixtures that contain traces of it inside homes.

But that changes once the LSL is replaced, said Gagnon.

“Once you remove the lead pipe, the amount of lead in your drinking water goes down substantially, so for any homeowner, they should prioritize this as an action for their family’s well-being,” he told Global News on Thursday.

0:35 Petitpas Taylor comments on Tainted Water investigation, says they’ve updated guidelines on lead in water Petitpas Taylor comments on Tainted Water investigation, says they’ve updated guidelines on lead in water

In October 2019, a national investigation called ‘Tainted Water’ revealed hundreds of thousands of Canadians have been unwittingly exposed to lead in their drinking water — many in dangerous concentrations exceeding Health Canada’s guideline.

Story continues below advertisement

The project was a collaboration between Global News, the Star Halifax, Concordia University’s Institute for Investigative Journalism, reporting students at the University of King’s College and other media and academic partners nationwide.

Halifax Water credited that reporting directly in its proposal to replace lead pipes for free. In a report, it said the series prompted a 241-per cent spike in web traffic associated with lead within a week of publication, and customer requests for information between 25 and 50 times higher than normal.

The news of the improved benefit was welcomed by Steve MacKay, a homeowner on Robie Street, who has been unable to replace the lead pipes in his home due to the prohibitive cost, which for some homeowners can be as much as $10,000.

Without the replacement pipes, MacKay has been using a filtration system in the meantime to keep the lead out.

“I think this great news and I’d certainly be interested in having the lead pipes connecting to our home replaced. I heard about this program being in the works and I’m glad that it’s been approved,” he told Global News.

Another water experts say there’s ‘no precedent’ for a program like the one proposed by Halifax Water.

Story continues below advertisement

“Other municipalities have rebate options, partial or conditional payment plans, but Halifax Water will be the first to pay for both public and private lead replacement,” said Benjamin Trueman of the Dalhousie University Centre for Water Resource Studies

1:52 Premier Stephen McNeil says findings of lead risk in communities is concerning Premier Stephen McNeil says findings of lead risk in communities is concerning

Previously, Halifax Water has only been able to offer a 25 per cent rebate on the cost of replacements, up to a maximum of $2,500.

The cost of a replace lead pipes — up to $10,000 before the rebate — has been cited as an obstacle for homes that would otherwise be interested in changing the service lines.

That program will still be used if customers don’t qualify for full reimbursement but want to replace their lead pipes.

The new policy of replacing lead lines for free is set to go into effect immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Water estimates the enhanced program will result in complete lead pipe replacement 24 years earlier than if it had continued the current rebate regime.

In addition to the lead pipe replacement approval, the NSUARB approved Halifax Water’s recommendation to not increase water rates during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years and no increase in overall wastewater rates in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

“Halifax Water’s initial request to increase rates was filed prior to the pandemic. Recognizing many customers were concerned about the future and their ability to pay bills, a longer-term strategy was developed that allowed Halifax Water to reduce its requested rate increases, while continuing to maintain high quality, reliable and affordable service,” said Halifax Water General Manager Catherine O’Toole in a statement.