Police officer, cruiser hit during alleged impaired driving arrest in Burlington, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Burlington, Ont., say they’ve charged a Brampton driver who allegedly hit an officer with a car and crashed into a police cruiser while trying to evade arrest on Wednesday night.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the incident unfolded at a Shell gas station on Walkers Line and Mainway, after officers received a report around 10:30 p.m. about a Mercedes with front end damage driving erratically on the QEW.

Read more: Hamilton police investigating series of robberies involving bicycle

Investigators say officers approached the driver and a passenger after stopping them and discovering that the licence plates on the vehicle did not match its registration.

As police began an arrest on suspicion of impairment, the driver jumped back into the Mercedes and drove off hitting an officer and a cruiser in the process, according to detectives.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton police say a cruiser was damaged on Wednesday night when a suspect allegedly tried to evade arrest at a Shell gas station on Walkers Line.

After a brief pursuit by HRPS, the chase was called off due to public safety concerns. Detectives say the vehicle then entered a residential neighbourhood on Sutherland Drive and parked in a driveway.

Officers caught up with the suspects after receiving a tip from a homeowner who spotted the damaged vehicle. Police say both the driver and passenger had to be shot with a stun gun as they attempted to evade officers once again, this time outside of a residence in Burlington.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was sent to hospital with an eye injury, while a passenger and police officer also suffered minor injuries.

2:40 Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada

Detectives say the 29-year-old driver from Brampton is facing 11 charges, while the 32-year-old passenger from Toronto is facing three charges.

Police believe the Mercedes was stolen and are trying to ascertain how the car sustained extensive front end damage. Investigators believe it may have been involved in a collision with another motor vehicle in the Oakville area earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2316 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online

Story continues below advertisement