Health

Water quality advisory issued for Lakeview, Rose Valley system in West Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 8:05 pm
The City of West Kelowna announced the advisory on Wednesday afternoon, stating it’s effective immediately and is due to above-normal turbidity.
A water quality advisory has been issued for the Lakeview/Rose Valley system in West Kelowna.

The city announced the advisory on Wednesday afternoon, stating it’s effective immediately and is due to above-normal turbidity.

According to the city, a seasonal breakdown of algae is causing the turbidity, which may affect the performance of the chlorine disinfection process.

Read more: Water quality advisory rescinded for West Kelowna Estates system

It says increased turbidity can lead to bacteria, viruses and microorganisms attaching themselves to suspended particles. In turn, the particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from chlorine.

The city noted that the water quality advisory for the  Sunnyside/Pritchard System also remains in effect, but that the West Kelowna Estates and Powers Creek Water Systems are not on any water quality advisories.

Under a water quality advisory, the city says children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

Read more: Southeast Kelowna water quality advisory lifted after more than a year

