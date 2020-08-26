Largest piece of public art donated to Saskatoon unveiled in Brighton

Send this page to someone via email

The largest piece of public art ever privately donated to the City of Saskatoon, standing 40 feet tall, was unveiled Wednesday.

“Coming Home” stands in the Brighton neighbourhood, and was donated by Dream Development.

The structure is built out of 299 casts of birdhouses, arranged into eight groups and appear to be in random clusters — until you take a closer look.

From a certain angle the structure forms a bird. Courtesy Jayden Schmiess

“Every way you look at it it’s going to slightly change shape,” explained land development manager Jayden Schmiess.

“From a specific vantage point all of these come together… to a large bird with outstretched wings.”

The city said the piece is the most expensive private art donation it has received, however the development company would not disclose the cost to Global News.

“Regardless of the cost we wanted to create something that people would enjoy and feel proud to have in their community,” said Schmiess.

“Public art adds vibrancy to a neighbourhood and helps to create a sense of belonging and pride in our community,” said Mayor Charlie Clark in a press release.

“This piece … reflects the natural beauty of the area and will become a centrepiece for the growing Brighton neighbourhood.”

Schmiess said people driving into the neighbourhood can see the bird start to take shape, something that inspired the structure’s name.

“You’re coming home to Brighton, to Saskatoon, literally the bird’s coming home,” he said.

