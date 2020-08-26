Coronavirus: No new cases; 2 new resolved cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

There were no new cases of the novel coronavirus and two new resolved cases for the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Wednesday.

According to the health unit, of its 223 cases, 204 are now resolved — two more since Monday’s update with one each in Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The result means all 31 cases in Northumberland County are now resolved. Two of the cases required hospitalized care.

Of the City of Kawartha Lakes’ 177 cases, 158 are now resolved. Eleven cases required hospitalized care.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospitalized care.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

Zero in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down one since Monday)

Zero in Haliburton County (unchanged)

Zero in Northumberland County (down three since Friday)

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 32 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have died of COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.