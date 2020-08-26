North American Hockey Classic tournament in Winnipeg cancelled

A 62-team hockey tournament for 7-13-year-old boys and girls that was supposed to begin Friday at several venues throughout Winnipeg and the surrounding area has been cancelled.

Organizers of the North American Hockey Classic made the decision on Wednesday over concerns stemming from the rising number of COVID-19 cases in province and said in a news release that it was the prudent and socially responsible thing to do.

With the exception of a single entry from Kenora, Ont., the other 61 teams that would have been competing in the three-day event were all from Manitoba. The tournament would have taken place on 13 different ice sheets at Bell MTS Iceplex, East End Arena in Transcona, Seven Oaks Arena, Southdale Community Club, Rink Training Centre, and the Warren Arena.

NAHC General Manager Rhys Van Kemenade, who declined an interview for this story, said in the news release that tournament organizers had been working very closely over the past month with Manitoba Public Health officials to develop a set of protocols for the tournament that either met or exceeded current public health guidelines.

Van Kemenade says some examples of that included smaller roster sizes, players and other team members – as well as spectators — having to wear masks at all facilities and not just those where it was mandatory, as well as the implementation of flex dressing rooms to allow for greater social distancing, and permitting far less than the 50 per cent of spectators allowed at each venue.

The timing of the tournament, just a week and a half before the start of the school year, also factored into the decision according to Van Kemenade who said in the release, “To be clear, we do feel that a balance can be struck between the virus and the game our kids very much love. In fact, we believe it’s critical to the mental health of Manitoba youth that we find a way forward. We understand that there will be many of our hockey families who will be disappointed in this decision. This has not been an easy decision, nor one that has been taken lightly. We would like to thank all of the participants, families, facilities, timekeepers, referees, rink staff and coordinators and thank you for your patience and support through these difficult times.”

The tournament has been held in Winnipeg for more than two decades.

