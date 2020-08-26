New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases, 1 additional recovery

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there is no one in hospital with the illness at this time.

New Brunswick has reported 190 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are 180 people considered to have recovered, one more than was reported on Tuesday.

There have been two deaths in the province.

The province says it has conducted 59,865 tests.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.