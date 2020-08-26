Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases, 1 additional recovery

By Alexander Quon Global News
Coronavirus: New Brunswick announces guidelines for scholastic sports, clubs amid pandemic
Deputy Minister for Education George Daley announced guidelines for school sports and activities on Tuesday as children are set to head back to school next month, encouraging teachers to use outdoor spaces as much as possible for physical education.

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there is no one in hospital with the illness at this time.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case in the Moncton region Tuesday

New Brunswick has reported 190 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are 180 people considered to have recovered, one more than was reported on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been two deaths in the province.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province says it has conducted 59,865 tests.

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updateNew Brunswick COVID-19COVID-19 updateNew Brunswick coronavirusJennifer RussellNew Brunswick COVID-19 Update
Flyers
More weekly flyers