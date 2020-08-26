Nova Scotia continues to loosen restrictions for long-term care residents

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, announced Wednesday that the province is further loosening restrictions for long-term care residents.

This was one of several items announced as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response in Nova Scotia.

At a press briefing, the premier said that residents of long-term care homes can now leave for medical appointments accompanied by family members and the cap on the number of people a resident can identify to visit indoors has been lifted.

Community-based adult day programs such as music, painting, exercise, crafts and games have also been allowed to start again with an approved plan that meets public health guidelines.

“This pandemic has been very difficult for residents of long-term care, as well as those who love and care for them,” said Premier McNeil.

“With low case numbers, we can further ease some of the necessary restrictions that have been in place in long-term care, and on programming for seniors and adults living with disabilities. Residents need the connections with family and their communities for their physical and mental well-being,” he added.

Changes to restrictions

Other changes have also been announced Wednesday, which include allowing some large gatherings and the setting up of group sizes for before and after school programs.

According to the province, before and after school programs are allowed to have groups of 15 children without maintaining physical distance of two metres or six feet.

“Different groups of 15 must maintain physical distance. This is part of a host of measures in place for programs to operate safely, including masking, hand hygiene and increased environmental cleaning,” the province said in a statement.

The province also said that it is currently working with four venues — Centre 200, Scotiabank Centre, Riverside International Speedway and Scotia Speedworld — on opportunities to host larger audiences than the current gathering limits allow.

These four facilities will be able have a total audience that includes multiple groups: of 200 people for indoor events and of 250 people for outdoor events, but only if they meet strict criteria and have an approved, detailed plan, as stated by the government.

The plan must include how they intend to keep each group separate in its own ‘bubble’ at the venue.

“Each change we make to our restrictions is a balance between the risk of COVID-19 and opportunities for us to safely resume important social, educational and economic activities,” said Dr. Strang, who was also at the briefing.

“COVID-19 will be with us for some time — that’s the reality we’re living in. As a province, we’ve done so well together. Please stay vigilant.”