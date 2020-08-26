Menu

Consumer

Winnipeg’s free giveaway weekend cancelled for September

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 1:13 pm
Items put out for a past curbside giveaway weekend in Wildwood Park.
Items put out for a past curbside giveaway weekend in Wildwood Park. Lara Schroeder / Global News

Despite some confusion on social media, the City of Winnipeg confirms the upcoming free giveaway weekend will not happen.

“To help slow the spread of COVID-19, this year’s fall giveaway weekend has been cancelled,” said Kalen Qually, communications officer for the city.

A few years ago, the City of Winnipeg started a free weekend giveaway program that allowed residents to place clean, unbroken goods on their boulevards with a “free” sign on it in an effort to keep things out of local landfills.

Manitobans reminded to keep social interactions within the 'bubble' this May long weekend
Manitobans reminded to keep social interactions within the ‘bubble’ this May long weekend

The event is usually held twice a year, but due to the pandemic, the earlier event in May 2020 was cancelled.

September’s event will follow suit.

The confusion stemmed around the fact the City of Winnipeg had not updated its website to state that the September event would be cancelled.

However, local councillor Markus Chambers had posted on a community group on Facebook that the event would not happen this year.

The city’s website has now been updated.

Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobacurbside giveaway weekendfree giveaway weekendweekend giveaway cancelledwinnipeg giveaway weekend cancelled
