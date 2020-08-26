Ottawa teacher charged with additional sex offences dating back to 2013

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have laid additional sexual misconduct charges against a local high school teacher already accused of numerous sex offences.

The Ottawa police’s sexual assault and child abuse unit (SACA) has investigated 42-year-old Majed Turk, a teacher with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, since December 2019 in response to allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour towards female students.

The police announced Tuesday that Turk is facing new charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and four counts of luring a child.

The latest charges relate to events involving two female students dating back to July 2013, police say.

Ottawa police previously charged Turk with sexual assault, sexual interference and criminal harassment related to incidents between September and November of last year.

Turk is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in relation to the new charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Police remained concerned there could be additional victims over the course of Turk’s teaching career and have released a list of local schools where he previously worked as a substitute or contract teacher.

The schools include:

Osgoode Township High School (2009-12)

Sir Wilfred Laurier Secondary School (2012-13)

Elizabeth Wyn Wood Secondary Alternate (2013-15)

Woodroffe High School (2015-16)

Sir Robert Borden High School (2015-16)

Cairine Wilson Secondary School (2015-19)

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact SACA at 613-236-1222 ext. 5760 or to e-mail mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by downloading the Ottawa police app.

1:17 Sex offences up 40% since 2017 in Kingston: according to police stats report Sex offences up 40% since 2017 in Kingston: according to police stats report