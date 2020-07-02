Ottawa high school teacher charged with sex offences, police seeking other victims

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa high school teacher is facing numerous sexual offence charges, and police believe there might be additional victims to identify.

The Ottawa police’s sexual assault and child abuse unit (SACA) announced Thursday it has charged a high school teacher working with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) with sex offences following the investigation of a third-party complaint.

SACA first launched its investigation in December 2019 into allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour of a teacher towards female students.

The alleged harassment occurred between September and November of that year.

As a result of the investigation, 42-year-old Majed Turk of Ottawa has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and criminal harassment.

Neither the Ottawa police nor the OCDSB would disclose to Global News which school Turk worked at.

The OCDSB did say in a statement it was first made aware of allegations against Turk in November 2019.

He was subsequently “removed from the classroom” and will not return until the conclusion of the criminal trial.

The OCDSB said it also contacted the Ontario College of Teachers to conduct a separate, internal investigation into the allegations to determine future action from an “employment perspective.”

SACA investigators believe there might be additional victims and are asking anyone who might have had similar interactions with the accused to contact police.

