Crime

Man wanted in armed robbery case located and arrested: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 26, 2020 10:00 am
FILE.
FILE. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police say a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Aug. 17 has been arrested.

Police reported on Tuesday that a man and woman were facing charges in the case, but that the man had yet to be located. In an update Wednesday morning, police said the man was found and arrested on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred Aug. 17 and began with a woman texting a male acquaintance, the victim, to arrange a meeting in the 900 block of Dufferin Avenue, between Ontario and Quebec streets. Police say the woman picked up a man and continued to text the victim.

Read more: Woman arrested in connection to armed robbery, London police looking for male suspect

Shortly after 3 a.m., police say the victim arrived in the area and he and the woman then went to an apartment together. The male suspect, armed with a shotgun, approached the two and physically assaulted the victim, police say.

The victim was told to drop all of his belongings and was struck with the end of the shotgun, before the male suspect reportedly “produced a large knife and told the victim to leave.”

Police say the victim, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, fled the area and called police.

Read more: Charges laid following alleged armed robbery in south London parking lot

A 40-year-old London woman was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with armed robbery.

A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night and is charged with armed robbery and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say the firearm has yet to be located.

