Charges laid following alleged armed robbery in south London parking lot

Two London men are facing charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery and assault over the weekend in a parking lot in the city’s south end.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday when police say the suspects met two people at a Southdale Road parking lot, entered the back seat of a vehicle and robbed a man and woman of their personal property.

One of the accused allegedly produced what was believed to be a handgun covered in a cloth, and police say the male victim was also struck with an expandable baton.

Police say officers were contacted after two other citizens intervened in the alleged incident.

The suspects, both 18-year-old men from London, each face armed robbery charges.

One of the accused is charged with pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon, while the other is charged with assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

A replica handgun was also seized, police say.

The pair were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.