Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid following alleged armed robbery in south London parking lot

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted February 5, 2020 2:22 pm
London police have charged two 18-year-old men following a report of an armed robbery.
London police have charged two 18-year-old men following a report of an armed robbery. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Two London men are facing charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery and assault over the weekend in a parking lot in the city’s south end.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday when police say the suspects met two people at a Southdale Road parking lot, entered the back seat of a vehicle and robbed a man and woman of their personal property.

READ MORE: London, Ont. police seek suspect armed with knife in connection with downtown robbery

One of the accused allegedly produced what was believed to be a handgun covered in a cloth, and police say the male victim was also struck with an expandable baton.

Police say officers were contacted after two other citizens intervened in the alleged incident.

The suspects, both 18-year-old men from London, each face armed robbery charges.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the accused is charged with pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon, while the other is charged with assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

READ MORE: Norfolk County man charged after allegedly defecating on someone’s deck: OPP

A replica handgun was also seized, police say.

The pair were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultRobberyLondon PoliceArmed RobberyChargesPolice investigationassault with a weaponLondon crimesouth londonLondon robberysouthdale roadLondon Ontario crime
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.