Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Mount Allison reports travel-related case of coronavirus

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 9:26 am
Andrew Tolson/The Canadian Press

A university in Sackville, N.B, says it’s been informed by New Brunswick Public Health of a positive case of COVID-19 on campus.

In a Facebook post, Mount Allison University said the case is travel-related and the university was informed on Tuesday.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case in the Moncton region Tuesday

The individual has been self-isolating since they arrived in the province and will continue to self-isolate.

Individuals who travel to New Brunswick from outside the Atlantic bubble are expected to self-isolate for at least 14 days upon arriving in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The university said New Brunswick Public Health has advised that they believe the risk to the campus community is low.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear if the single case reported by the university is the same case reported by New Brunswick health officials on Tuesday.

However, the new case is located in New Brunswick’s health Zone 1 (Moncton area), which is where Mount Allison University is located.

The university said no other details on the individual will be released in order to respect their confidentiality.

Concerns raised about mandatory COVID-19 testing at universities
Concerns raised about mandatory COVID-19 testing at universities

They are assisting the province’s health officials with contact tracing and are following the directives given to them by the Department of Health.

Wearing non-medical masks is mandatory on the Mount Allison campus this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickMount Allison Universitymount allisonNew Brunswick Public HealthMount A
Flyers
More weekly flyers