Mount Allison reports travel-related case of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A university in Sackville, N.B, says it’s been informed by New Brunswick Public Health of a positive case of COVID-19 on campus.

In a Facebook post, Mount Allison University said the case is travel-related and the university was informed on Tuesday.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case in the Moncton region Tuesday

The individual has been self-isolating since they arrived in the province and will continue to self-isolate.

Individuals who travel to New Brunswick from outside the Atlantic bubble are expected to self-isolate for at least 14 days upon arriving in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The university said New Brunswick Public Health has advised that they believe the risk to the campus community is low.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear if the single case reported by the university is the same case reported by New Brunswick health officials on Tuesday.

However, the new case is located in New Brunswick’s health Zone 1 (Moncton area), which is where Mount Allison University is located.

The university said no other details on the individual will be released in order to respect their confidentiality.

2:07 Concerns raised about mandatory COVID-19 testing at universities Concerns raised about mandatory COVID-19 testing at universities

They are assisting the province’s health officials with contact tracing and are following the directives given to them by the Department of Health.

Wearing non-medical masks is mandatory on the Mount Allison campus this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.