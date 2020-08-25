Menu

Crime

Man wanted after calling on Instagram followers to ‘shoot everyone’ in Regent Park, Toronto police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
A file photo of Regent Park.
A file photo of Regent Park. Google Streetview

Toronto police say a 31-year-old man is wanted by investigators after allegedly calling on social media followers to “shoot everyone” in the Regent Park neighbourhood.

According to a statement issued by police Tuesday evening, officers were called on Aug. 13 after receiving “information of a threat to residents” in the area.

Police alleged the message was posted on the suspect’s Instagram account, calling on his approximately 3,000 followers “to shoot everyone in Regent Park.”

Read more: Retired City of Toronto employee donating $250K for Regent Park community initiatives

“His followers include gang members who have been antagonistic to the Regent Park community,” the statement said.

Officers identified the suspect as Rowan Atkins. He was described as standing five-foot-11, weighing around 154 pounds and having a medium build with short, black hair, a mustache, beard and brown eyes.

“He is considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach, call 911 immediately,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident and investigation was asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Rowan Atkins is seen in an undated photo.
Rowan Atkins is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

