Investigation underway after man shot by Halifax police officer: SiRT

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog announced Wednesday that it’s investigating after a man was shot by a Halifax Regional Police officer on Tuesday evening.

“We were called and advised of an officer-involved shooting in the south end of Halifax last evening, around 9 p.m. We were told that there was an injury that was not life-threatening,” Felix Cacchione said, the director of Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT)

According to SiRT, police were investigating a complaint of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday when officers located the vehicle in the south end of Halifax at approximately 8:20 p.m.

#BREAKING: #Halifax police have taped off the corner of Waterloo and Fraser streets, just off South. Unknown reason at this time, but the police presence is heavy. @HfxRegPolice pic.twitter.com/9ywnq6SDxg — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) August 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“As the police closed in on the truck, the driver put it in reverse and hit the police car,” SiRT said in a press release.

“When the driver began to flee, another officer discharged his service weapon in an attempt to stop the vehicle and arrest the suspect.” Tweet This

According to police, the vehicle came to a stop after hitting a nearby tree.

The suspect was taken into custody and determined to have suffered a gunshot wound.

The driver was treated in hospital and released.

Cacchione says a SiRT investigator was called to the scene and an investigation into the circumstances that led to an officer using their gun began.

“Taking statements from anyone who was in the area, any civilians. We take statements from witness officers, the officer who in this case discharged a firearm, does not have to give a statement, or provide notes but may do so if he or she wishes,” Cacchione said.

“Witness officers do have to provide their notes and a statement if requested.” Tweet This

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact SiRT at 902-424-2010 or toll-free at 1-855-450-2010 with any information they may have.

Story continues below advertisement

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

1:14 All clear given after N.S. issues emergency alert to reports of shots fired All clear given after N.S. issues emergency alert to reports of shots fired