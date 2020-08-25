Menu

Education

Coronavirus: Teachers’ unions ask Ontario for workplace safety orders as schools reopen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2020 5:23 pm
Coronavirus: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Ontario parent discuss problems with Ford government’s back to school plan
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath visited London Tuesday to call on the Ford government to rethink its back to school plan.

TORONTO — Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions say a meeting with the labour minister has resulted in no commitment to address concerns about safety standards in the province’s school reopening plan.

The unions called for the meeting earlier this month after they alleged the province’s plan violated the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

In a joint letter to their 190,000 members, the unions say they have asked the Ministry of Labour to issue a series of workplace orders in schools to protect students and teachers from COVID-19.

Read more: Doug Ford defends back-to-school ad campaign, says it will continue despite criticism

The unions say standards should be applied mandating 15 to 20 students per class, cohorting to a maximum of 50 students, and ventilation requirements for schools already deemed safe for the province’s courthouses.

They say boards should also be allowed to delay the beginning of the academic year either board wide or at specific schools to ensure health and safety measures are in place.

If the orders aren’t issued by Friday, the unions say they will file a complaint about the province’s reopening plan to the Ontario Labour Board.

The Minister of Labour’s office did not immediately provide comment.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
