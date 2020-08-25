Springwater woman charged after GoFundMe account set up for fake cancer diagnosis: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Springwater, Ont., woman has been charged with fraud after a GoFundMe account was set up for a fictitious cancer diagnosis, OPP say.

According to police, the account was set up by the victim’s family and friends to help the suspect and her family with the financial burden of cancer treatment.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz said the woman lied to both family and friends who set up the account about her cancer diagnosis.

According to police, since March 10, 2017, just short of $6,500 was collected into the GoFundMe account by 74 victims.

After a lengthy investigation, police found out that the woman wasn’t diagnosed or treated with cancer in 2017.

Julia Carter, 36, from Springwater, was subsequently charged with fraud over $5,000 and making a forged document.