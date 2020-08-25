Menu

Traffic

Manitoba speeder handed $1,200 ticket, blames faulty speedometer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 5:06 pm
The driver received a $1,202 ticket from Manitoba RCMP.
A Winnipeg driver’s excuse wasn’t good enough for RCMP when he was pulled over for driving well above the speed limit on the weekend.

Read more: Rural Manitoba driver celebrates 23rd birthday with $731 speeding ticket

Manitoba RCMP said the man, 27, was clocked at 188 km/h in a 100 zone on Highway 59 and handed a $1,202 ticket and a serious offence notice.

Police said the man blamed a faulty speedometer for the infraction and claimed it said he was ‘only’ travelling at 110 km/h at the time.

