Manitoba speeder handed $1,200 ticket, blames faulty speedometer

A Winnipeg driver’s excuse wasn’t good enough for RCMP when he was pulled over for driving well above the speed limit on the weekend.
Manitoba RCMP said the man, 27, was clocked at 188 km/h in a 100 zone on Highway 59 and handed a $1,202 ticket and a serious offence notice.
Police said the man blamed a faulty speedometer for the infraction and claimed it said he was ‘only’ travelling at 110 km/h at the time.
