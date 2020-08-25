Two charged after causing paddle boarder to capsize on Georgian Bay: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old from Toronto and a 19-year-old from Guelph, Ont., have been charged after allegedly causing a paddle boarder to capsize on Georgian Bay on Aug. 14, OPP say.

According to police, the paddle boarder was circled by two Sea-Doos, which caused her to tip over in the water.

Officers obtained a description of the suspects and both were located on shore in a separate incident that involved stolen licence plates.

Ledian Gordon, 18, from Toronto, and Luke Spencer, 19, from Guelph, was subsequently charged with operating a boat unsafely.

