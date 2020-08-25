Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Dangerous offender hearing continues for repeat sex offender Trevor Pritchard in Lethbridge

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 6:24 pm
Registered sex offender Trevor Pritchard, of Coaldale, Alta.
Registered sex offender Trevor Pritchard, of Coaldale, Alta. Courtesy: RCMP

Testimony heard in Trevor Pritchard’s dangerous offender hearing in Lethbridge will help determine if he will spend an indefinite amount of time behind bars.

The 35-year-old has multiple previous convictions for sexually assaulting young girls.

Read more: Sex offender Trevor Pritchard found guilty of sexual assault, luring and possession of child pornography

His latest conviction dates back to January 2019 and the Crown is seeking a dangerous offender status, which means Pritchard could be behind bars for an unknown but significant amount of time.

On Tuesday, Justice Johnna Kubik ruled certain evidence the Crown presented earlier is admissible in the sentencing hearing, including handwritten pages found in Pritchard’s cell at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre in 2018 with sexually graphic content and a photo of a young female.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dangerous offender hearing continues for 35-year-old repeat sex offender in Lethbridge

The court also heard from a parole officer from the Bowden Institution, where Pritchard is currently serving a sentence.

The man testified Pritchard was on a waiting list to participate in the High Intensity Sex Offender Program, which uses mostly group counselling that’s been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Pritchard is also taking part in the Employment Program, doing yard work.

Read more: Third lawyer withdraws in Trevor Pritchard sex assault case

The parole officer also testified that Pritchard’s statutory release date for the sentence he is already serving is in May 2021, but the institution has recommended to the Parole Board of Canada that he be detained beyond that date.

There is still more evidence to be presented by the Crown on Wednesday and again in December. Then it will be the defence’s turn to present their evidence.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lethbridgesex assaultLethbridge CourtDangerous OffenderTrevor PritchardLethbridge dangerous offenderSexual Assault involving minorsTrevor Pritchard Dangerous Offender Hearing
Flyers
More weekly flyers