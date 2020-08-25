Woman threatened with knife during dating app meet up: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte West, Ont., OPP have charged a man for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife after they met on a dating app.

OPP say a woman and a man met for a date on Monday night at Centennial Park after connecting online.

Police say when the woman tried to end the date shortly before 11 p.m., the man allegedly took out a knife and brandished it at her, telling her she couldn’t leave

The woman was able to escape by distracting the man, running, and flagging down a passing vehicle. The bystander then drove her to a nearby OPP station, where she reported the incident.

The man, Skyler Boisclair, 26, from Trenton, was arrested shortly afterwards on Stella Crescent.

He was charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting a peace officer.

OPP would like to remind people to take extra precaution while meeting people for the first time, especially from dating apps.