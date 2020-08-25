Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving after allegedly fleeing RIDE check: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces an impaired driving and drug possession charge.
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces an impaired driving and drug possession charge. The Canadian Press

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces charges after allegedly fleeing a RIDE check last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers on Aug. 21 were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on Golf Course Road off of Hwy. 35 in the Janetville area, south of Lindsay.

Police say during the check an officer approached one vehicle as it entered the RIDE check area and spoke to the driver.

Read more: ATV operator charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

The officer suspected the driver had been consuming alcohol and asked the driver to pull to the shoulder of the road. It’s alleged the driver initially complied but then left the scene.

Trending Stories

The officer followed the vehicle to a nearby residence and the ensuing investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

Story continues below advertisement

Roger Schoonbroodt, 58, was charged with operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 19.

Richmond Hill woman re-arrested for impaired driving
Richmond Hill woman re-arrested for impaired driving
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesImpairedRIDEKawartha Lakes OPPRIDE check
Flyers
More weekly flyers