Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving after allegedly fleeing RIDE check: OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces charges after allegedly fleeing a RIDE check last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers on Aug. 21 were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on Golf Course Road off of Hwy. 35 in the Janetville area, south of Lindsay.

Police say during the check an officer approached one vehicle as it entered the RIDE check area and spoke to the driver.

The officer suspected the driver had been consuming alcohol and asked the driver to pull to the shoulder of the road. It’s alleged the driver initially complied but then left the scene.

The officer followed the vehicle to a nearby residence and the ensuing investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

Roger Schoonbroodt, 58, was charged with operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 19.

