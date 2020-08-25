Menu

Canada

Humane Society London and Middlesex eliminates pet surrender fees

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 25, 2020 1:45 pm
“We understand that life changes, which may result in pet owners being unable to continue to care for their animals," HSLM executive director Steve Ryall said. via Google Maps

Recognizing the “ongoing challenges of today’s world” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic hardships, Humane Society London and Middlesex (HSLM) announced Tuesday that it has eliminated the fee charged to owners to surrender their pet to the shelter.

The fee, which had always been voluntary and was requested to help cover a small portion of the cost of medical care and shelter for the animal, is now gone altogether.

Read more: London-St. Thomas jobless rate falls in July after record rate in June: StatCan

“We understand that life changes, which may result in pet owners being unable to continue to care for their animals,” HSLM executive director Steve Ryall said.

“We provide these individuals and families with a safe and judgment-free environment where they can bring their pets to be cared for and re-homed.”

HSLM says, however, it will “gladly accept voluntary donations upon the surrender of a pet going forward,” noting that HSLM spends roughly $600 on average for each surrendered animal.

Read more: London, Ont., organizations partner to provide free dog food amid COVID-19 pandemic

HSLM says when an individual or family surrenders their pet, “they can be assured that the animal will receive the highest quality of care by trained, professional staff” and that “healthy and adoptable pets” will be kept for as long as it takes to find them a home.

Pet surrenders are by appointment only, and before the appointment, staff speak with the pet owner to “offer advice and suggestions that may assist them in keeping their animal.”

CoronavirusPandemicLondon Humane Societyhumane society london and middlesexsteve ryallhslmPet surrenderhslm surrender feepet surrender feesurrender fee
