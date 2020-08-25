Lawsuit filed against tour bus operators in fatal Columbia Icefield rollover near Jasper, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the operators of an all-terrain tour bus that crashed at the Columbia Icefield in the Alberta Rockies last month.

The suit alleges the defendants acted recklessly and unreasonably.

Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries on July 18 when the Ice Explorer lost control and rolled while carrying passengers on a road to the Athabasca Glacier.

The bus rolled about 50 metres down an embankment before coming to rest on its roof.

The lawsuit says the tour operators and associated companies should have taken adequate measures to prevent such incidents and were negligent.

A cause for the accident has not been released.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

A spokeswoman for Pursuit, the company that runs the Columbia Icefield tours, said it couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

