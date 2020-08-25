Menu

Health

Ontario’s fiscal watchdog to report on Ontario’s credit rating Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2020 6:43 am
TORONTO — Ontario’s fiscal watchdog will release a report this morning on the province’s credit rating.

The report from the Financial Accountability Office will look at the rating since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Ontario government spent $3.5B less than planned in last fiscal year, watchdog says

Earlier this month, the province announced that its deficit projection had nearly doubled in three months because of the outbreak.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips said the deficit would be $38.5 billion, up from the $20.5 billion projected in March.

Read more: Provincial government spending $2M for Ontario Place drive-in space, events

He said Ontario boosted its spending by billions of dollars to support the health-care sector and help businesses and residents cope with the pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford has said COVID-19 will also scuttle the government’s previous plans to balance the budget by 2023-2024.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
