Health

Coronavirus: Ontario school bus drivers ask for COVID-19 safety protocols

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2020 6:38 am
Coronavirus: Ontario bus drivers express concern over back-to-school plan precautions
WATCH ABOVE: Some bus drivers in Ontario say they are concerned around the lack of information on COVID-19 safety precautions ahead of the school year. Erica Vella reports.

TORONTO — Some school bus drivers say they have not received COVID-19 safety protocols with just weeks to go before the start of class.

The drivers, who are represented by Unifor, will hold a press conference this morning to discuss their request for information on safety measures on their vehicles.

Read more: Ontario school bus drivers concerned about new school year

The union says many of its drivers are senior citizens and are more vulnerable to the virus.

Trending Stories

Ontario released a school reopening plan weeks ago which will see students return to class in early September.

School boards have been given permission to stagger the start of classes over the first two weeks of the academic year if they need more time to prepare.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario nurses call for smaller class sizes, use of masks in schools

Teachers’ unions and parents have expressed concern that the Ontario government’s approach has not done enough to lower class sizes and encourage physical distancing.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
