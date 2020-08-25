Bill Kelly: Republicans finally speak out against Donald Trump

Send this page to someone via email

Donald Trump’s older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, is the latest Trump insider to reveal her utter disgust for the liar-in-chief.

Barry’s comments were part of a conversation she had with niece Mary Trump, whose best-selling book about Trump drew a graphic picture of narcissism, habitual lying and cruelty.

Many former Trump appointees and staffers have written books and gone on the record to verify that characterization.

Will such testimonials sway public opinion?

Time will tell.

But, more importantly, there is a growing list of Republican elected officials, past and present, who are openly endorsing Joe Biden over Trump in this year’s election.

In the first three years of Trump’s reign of error, Republicans witnessed the racism and the misogyny; they saw Trump embrace dictators and use the Justice Department as his personal hit squad to attack his political enemies, and, for the most part, they stayed silent.

Some because of fear of reprisal, some because they hoped that their sycophancy would help them curry favour from their leader.

So, what is motivating those Republicans and conservatives to finally speak out against Trump?

Martin Luther King Jr. once said: our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.

Maybe, just maybe, Americans are finally getting that message.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

