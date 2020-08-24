Menu

Canada

Masks now mandatory on BC Transit buses

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 11:09 pm
Masks are now mandatory on BC Transit buses.
Masks are now mandatory on BC Transit buses. Dan Couch / Global News

Masks are now mandatory on BC Transit buses, and they were being handed out for free at certain stops in Kelowna on Monday.

Certain people, including children under the age of five or people that cannot wear a face covering because of medical reasons, will be exempt from the rule.

Read more: Kelowna emergency crews respond after cyclist, bus collide on Glenmore Road

Passengers will be expected to supply their own masks.

Officials said the policy is an educational step and will not be enforced.

Read more: Penticton, B.C., mayor says he won’t kick out tourists to free up rooms for possible wildfire evacuees

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, BC Transit said it has also enhanced cleaning and sanitization on buses, introduced floor markings and is reducing capacity.

BC Transit mandating masks on Okanagan buses as of Aug. 24
BC Transit mandating masks on Okanagan buses as of Aug. 24
