Masks now mandatory on BC Transit buses

Masks are now mandatory on BC Transit buses, and they were being handed out for free at certain stops in Kelowna on Monday.

Certain people, including children under the age of five or people that cannot wear a face covering because of medical reasons, will be exempt from the rule.

Passengers will be expected to supply their own masks.

Officials said the policy is an educational step and will not be enforced.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, BC Transit said it has also enhanced cleaning and sanitization on buses, introduced floor markings and is reducing capacity.

