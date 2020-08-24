Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Environment

B.C.’s Christie Mountain wildfire: Plans to allow Heritage Hills evacuees back home expected on Monday

By Shelby Thom Global News
The BC Wildfire Service says they have made great progress on the southwest flank of the Christie Mountain fire by building and strengthening control lines to protect homes.
BC Wildfire Service

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is expected to announce re-entry plans for the Heritage Hills subdivision southeast of Penticton, B.C., on Monday, as the area remains under evacuation order.

Residents of 319 hillside properties were forced to flee their homes because of the encroaching Christie Mountain wildfire that sparked last Tuesday. One home has been destroyed so far.

Global News will carry the news conference live here on our website and on our Facebook page at 12 p.m. PT.

Geotechnical work is underway to ensure homes, driveways and gas, power and water lines in the area are safe, the operations centre said on Monday.

“The objective is to return people as soon as possible.”

Read more: Penticton, B.C., mayor says he won’t kick out tourists to free up rooms for possible wildfire evacuees

Meanwhile, the City of Penticton rescinded the evacuation alert for 3,669 properties in its southeast portion.

“In consultation with BC Wildfire and our regional partners, it’s been determined the threat caused by the Christie Mountain Wildfire has subsided,” emergency operation centre director Donny van Dyk said.

Staff are also working closely with BC Parks to protect Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park, the regional district said.

Fire information officer Greg Jonuk said there was minimal fire activity overnight.

The 2,035-hectare blaze north of Okanagan Falls has been classified as a smoldering surface fire, he said.

Read more: Christie Mountain wildfire evacuation order could be rescinded ‘in coming days:’ officials

Penticton residents get reassuring news about Christie Mountain wildfire
On Monday, 224 firefighters were set to work the site alongside structure protection personnel and multiple municipal fire departments.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2020: Current location of wildfires burning around the province

They will continue to build on the progress made on the southwest flank of the fire and strengthen control lines, Jonuk said.

Ground crews will be supported by 15 helicopters and six water tenders.

