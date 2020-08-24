Menu

Comments

Canada

Kelowna emergency crews respond after cyclist, bus collide on Glenmore Road

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 10:47 pm
A bus and cyclist collided on Kelowna's Glenmore Road on Monday evening.
A bus and cyclist collided on Kelowna's Glenmore Road on Monday evening. Dan Couch / Global news

Emergency crews rushed to a collision between a bus and a cyclist on Monday around 6 p.m.

A witness told Global News that the bus had pulled over to let a passenger off when the crash occurred.

Read more: Enderby, B.C., city councillors, staff self-isolating after COVID-19 exposure

Both the cyclist and the bus were travelling northbound on Glenmore Road near Mountain Avenue.

One person appeared to be hurt at the scene, but there’s no word yet on the extent of those injuries.

Read more: Massive Palmer wildfire south of border not expected to threaten Osoyoos, B.C.: fire officials

RCMP are investigating the crash.

