Kelowna emergency crews respond after cyclist, bus collide on Glenmore Road

Emergency crews rushed to a collision between a bus and a cyclist on Monday around 6 p.m.

A witness told Global News that the bus had pulled over to let a passenger off when the crash occurred.

Both the cyclist and the bus were travelling northbound on Glenmore Road near Mountain Avenue.

One person appeared to be hurt at the scene, but there’s no word yet on the extent of those injuries.

RCMP are investigating the crash.

