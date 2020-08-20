Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Ogopogo, a fish or a reflection? Video on Okanagan Lake shows something

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 8:10 pm
WATCH: Little is known about the video that was sent to Global News, other than it was recorded on Okanagan Lake.

Is it Ogopogo or something else, like a reflection or a massive fish?

Little is known about the video that was sent to Global News on Thursday afternoon, other than it was recorded on Okanagan Lake.

Read more: ‘Pretty creepy’: Okanagan man believes he’s captured ‘definitive Ogopogo sighting’ on video

Of course, being Okanagan Lake, it begs this question: is it the lake’s supposed famed monster, Ogopogo?

The minute-long video starts with a mostly serene lake, with small waves. However, seconds in, something black appears in the waves, disappears, then appears again.

Did a Kelowna man capture Ogopogo on video?
No matter if it’s Ogopogo, a shadow or a large fish, there’s no debating this: belief in the lake monster is strong, even though there’s no proof of his, her or its existence.

There are many stories about Ogopogo, including one website dedicated to the mythical creature.

Global News has reached out to the person who sent the video, but has yet to hear back.

What is an ‘Ogopogo wave’?
