COVID-19 fines issued to Surrey businesses, Canucks fans on Scott Road given tickets as ‘warning’

RCMP say they issued four tickets to Surrey businesses and event organizers over the weekend for violating provincial health orders related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mounties also issued tickets to Vancouver Canucks fans who gathered at Scott Road in Surrey to celebrate the team’s first playoff series win since 2011, police said Monday.

2:59 ‘Selfish individuals’ – Mike Farnworth lays out new consequences for breaking COVID guidelines ‘Selfish individuals’ – Mike Farnworth lays out new consequences for breaking COVID guidelines

On Sunday, the RCMP issued $2,300 in fines to one restaurant, two event/banquet spaces, and one after-hours club, all of which had been previously warned.

Officers were also on hand at Scott Road and 72 Avenue on Friday night as hockey fans celebrated the Canucks’ series-clinching Game 6 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Officers issued seven tickets for seatbelt violations to vehicle occupants who were hanging out of windows or sunroofs.

“Canucks fans who gathered in large groups without masks on Friday night should consider this to be their warning,” Sgt. Roger Green of the Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team said in a statement.

“The public and the police are not happy with the disregard for physical distancing and expect you do to better for the sake of your families, yourselves, and your fellow residents.”

The team conducted 429 checks of businesses, event spaces, and faith-based institutions over the weekend, the statement said.

On Friday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced that anyone caught violating B.C.’s public health rules, especially the order on large gatherings, will now face fines of up to $2,000.

