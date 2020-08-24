Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 fines issued to Surrey businesses, Canucks fans on Scott Road given tickets as ‘warning’

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 5:49 pm
Surrey RCMP to monitor Canucks celebrations for COVID-19 safety
WATCH: Surrey RCMP say they'll be on the streets to make sure Canucks fans are following coronavirus safety protocols should the team win its game against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

RCMP say they issued four tickets to Surrey businesses and event organizers over the weekend for violating provincial health orders related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mounties also issued tickets to Vancouver Canucks fans who gathered at Scott Road in Surrey to celebrate the team’s first playoff series win since 2011, police said Monday.

‘Selfish individuals’ – Mike Farnworth lays out new consequences for breaking COVID guidelines
‘Selfish individuals’ – Mike Farnworth lays out new consequences for breaking COVID guidelines

On Sunday, the RCMP issued $2,300 in fines to one restaurant, two event/banquet spaces, and one after-hours club, all of which had been previously warned.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officers were also on hand at Scott Road and 72 Avenue on Friday night as hockey fans celebrated the Canucks’ series-clinching Game 6 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Read more: Vegas Golden Knights shut out Canucks 5-0 in Game 1 of second-round playoff series

Officers issued seven tickets for seatbelt violations to vehicle occupants who were hanging out of windows or sunroofs.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Canucks fans who gathered in large groups without masks on Friday night should consider this to be their warning,” Sgt. Roger Green of the Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team said in a statement.

“The public and the police are not happy with the disregard for physical distancing and expect you do to better for the sake of your families, yourselves, and your fellow residents.”

Read more: $2,000 fines to be issued to enforce B.C. COVID-19 public health rules

The team conducted 429 checks of businesses, event spaces, and faith-based institutions over the weekend, the statement said.

On Friday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced that anyone caught violating B.C.’s public health rules, especially the order on large gatherings, will now face fines of up to $2,000.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusVancouver CanucksCanucksBC COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers