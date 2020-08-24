Quebec sees 68 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 68 new cases and four deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The province, which has been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 health crisis, has seen a total of 61,741 cases over the last five months.

Authorities say two of the deaths reported Monday occurred in the past 24 hours. Two Quebecers died earlier this month.

The death toll stands at 5,744, which represents more than half of Canada’s total number of fatalities linked to the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of hospitalizations is 115, a decrease of two from the previous day. Of them, 12 patients are in intensive care, a drop of two.

Story continues below advertisement

In Quebec, 11,372 tests were administered Saturday, the last day for which data is available.