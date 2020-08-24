Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec sees 68 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 11:21 am
A server wears a face mask as he talks to customers at a restaurant in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
A server wears a face mask as he talks to customers at a restaurant in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported 68 new cases and four deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The province, which has been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 health crisis, has seen a total of 61,741 cases over the last five months.

Authorities say two of the deaths reported Monday occurred in the past 24 hours. Two Quebecers died earlier this month.

Read more: Montreal public health urges participants in recent Latin dance events to get tested for COVID-19

The death toll stands at 5,744, which represents more than half of Canada’s total number of fatalities linked to the pandemic.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of hospitalizations is 115, a decrease of two from the previous day. Of them, 12 patients are in intensive care, a drop of two.

Story continues below advertisement

In Quebec, 11,372 tests were administered Saturday, the last day for which data is available.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers