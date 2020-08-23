Saskatoon firefighters respond to afternoon garage fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Avenue Q South just after 1 p.m.

According to a press release, firefighters arrived to heavy smoke exiting from a large, four-car, partially boarded-up detached residential garage.

The fire was contained within 20 minutes.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says there were no people or pets inside the garage. There are no reported injuries.

