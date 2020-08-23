Menu

Canada

Saskatoon firefighters respond to afternoon garage fire

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Avenue Q South just after 1:00 p.m. for a report of a garage fire.
Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Avenue Q South just after 1:00 p.m. for a report of a garage fire. Photo courtesy of Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Avenue Q South just after 1 p.m.

Read more: Saskatoon fire dept. deal with 2 arsons in 12 hours; damage estimated at over $200K

According to a press release, firefighters arrived to heavy smoke exiting from a large, four-car, partially boarded-up detached residential garage.

The fire was contained within 20 minutes.

Read more: 3 charged with arson after allegedly trying to light Saskatoon school on fire

The Saskatoon Fire Department says there were no people or pets inside the garage. There are no reported injuries.

57 suspicious fires cause $1M in damage: Saskatoon Fire Department
57 suspicious fires cause $1M in damage: Saskatoon Fire Department
