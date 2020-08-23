Saskatoon fire dept. deal with 2 arsons in 12 hours; damage estimated at over $200K

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to two deliberately set fires in 12 hours on Saturday that caused more than $200,000 in damage.

A monitoring company alerted firefighters of an active alarm in a building in the 500 block of Queen Street, across from City Hospital, shortly after 8 p.m.

The fire department initially sent one fire crew, which called for backup after they arrived and saw smoke emanating from a second-floor window, according to a press release.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze by about 9 p.m. and found no one inside.

An investigator determined the fire was intentionally started, and that it began on the main floor. Damage from that fire was estimated at about $60,000.

It’s the second arson firefighters extinguished about 12 hours.

Just before 8 a.m. on Saturday the fire department was responding to a fire at a boarded-up house on Ave G S that an investigator also determined to be deliberately set. That fire caused $150,000 in damage.