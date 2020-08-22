Deliberate fire causes $150K in damages to Saskatoon house: fire department

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department estimates an incendiary fire caused $150,000 worth of damage to a boarded-up house in the Riversdale neighbourhood.

Firefighters received several calls reporting smoke emanating from a house on Avenue G S shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Fire crews responded in about two minutes and quickly entered the boarded-up home where they discovered a fire on the main floor.

Read more: Saskatoon Fire Department fights 2 fires across the street from each other

The release says it took them less than 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters only found a cat inside, which they left with a neighbour until the Saskatoon Animal Control Agency could pick it up.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigator determined the fire was incendiary, or deliberately started.

The fire caused extensive heat, water and smoke damage, which the investigator estimates to be around $150,000.