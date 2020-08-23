Woman dead and 2 seriously injured after crash in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died and two women have been seriously injured after a crash in Vaughan Sunday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road, just north of Highway 7, before 12:10 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News a woman died at the scene.

The spokesperson said two women were taken to a hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers closed the intersection would be closed for the collision reconstruction investigation.

Serious Motor Vehicle Collision

2 Vehicles involved

Multiple injuries

Dufferin Street / Langstaff Rd , Vaughan

Roads expected to be closed for several hours please find alternate routes

Any witnesses please contact Major Collision ext 7704 #yrp #vaughan #yrt — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement