Traffic

Woman dead and 2 seriously injured after crash in Vaughan

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 23, 2020 4:53 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser.
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A woman has died and two women have been seriously injured after a crash in Vaughan Sunday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road, just north of Highway 7, before 12:10 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News a woman died at the scene.

The spokesperson said two women were taken to a hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers closed the intersection would be closed for the collision reconstruction investigation.

