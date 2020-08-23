Woman dead and 2 seriously injured after crash in Vaughan

A woman has died and two women have been seriously injured after a crash in Vaughan Sunday afternoon, York Regional Police say.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road, just north of Highway 7, before 12:10 p.m.
A police spokesperson told Global News a woman died at the scene.
The spokesperson said two women were taken to a hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Trending Stories
Officers closed the intersection would be closed for the collision reconstruction investigation.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments