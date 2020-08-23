21-year-old man dies after pickup truck, motorcycle collide in Musquash, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say a 21-year-old man from Dipper Harbour, N.B., died Saturday following a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Musquash.

Police said that shortly after 1:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Route 790 in Musquash.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck which was travelling northbound collided with a motorcycle which was also travelling northbound,” police said in a statement.

According to authorities, the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.