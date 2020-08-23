Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

21-year-old man dies after pickup truck, motorcycle collide in Musquash, N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 23, 2020 1:40 pm
File/Global News

New Brunswick RCMP say a 21-year-old man from Dipper Harbour, N.B., died Saturday following a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Musquash.

Police said that shortly after 1:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Route 790 in Musquash.

READ MORE: Loaded guns, illegal cigarettes seized during Dieppe traffic stop

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck which was travelling northbound collided with a motorcycle which was also travelling northbound,” police said in a statement.

According to authorities, the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Trending Stories
The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
Tow truck operator, driver injured in Moncton highway collision
Tow truck operator, driver injured in Moncton highway collision
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNew BrunswickCollisionMotorcycle CrashMusquashpickup truck crashDipper Harbour
Flyers
More weekly flyers